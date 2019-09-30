FWC investigating incident involving an alligator that was found with its head removed at a Sarasota roadway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Division of Law Enforcement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is currently investigating an incident where an alligator was found with its head removed on the side of a Sarasota roadway.
FWC says they received a report on Monday morning of an alligator on the side of Lorraine Road near State Road 72 that was dead with its head removed.
FWC is reminding everyone that it is illegal to intentionally kill an alligator or possess alligator parts, including the head without having proper permits.
They are calling for the public to come forward and anyone with any information about this incident should call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.
FWC says callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
