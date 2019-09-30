First Alert Weather: Warm and dry start to the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very dry air mass sits over the state of Florida and a breezy east wind blows with gusts to 20 mph this afternoon. The dry air aloft will limit shower activity to only brief fast-moving light showers or drizzle without much accumulation. This will be the case for the next few days. Even lower rain chances tomorrow as winds subside a bit and dry air remains in place.
Later in the week, we will see an upper-level low move into the Gulf. This will not be a tropical system but will help to pull moisture back into the atmosphere over Florida. This will bump up the rain chances to 40% for several days. We might even see a thunderstorm or two.
