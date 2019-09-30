Deputies searching for suspect for burglarizing several vehicles in a Bradenton neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who reportedly burglarized multiple vehicles in a neighborhood at the 7800th block of 41st Court East.
According to reports, early Saturday morning several people were riding in a pickup truck. Deputies say that one of people, a male, was observed on surveillance getting out of the truck and entering a vehicle at a home in the neighborhood and attempting to go inside of two other vehicles that were in the driveway.
Deputies say that the suspect then walked next door to another home and entered a vehicle in that driveway and that he used the garage door opener that was inside the unlocked vehicle to make entry to the garage of the residence.
Once he was inside, deputies say several tools were removed and carried back to the pickup truck.
Deputies came to the neighborhood in an attempt to see if any other vehicle or homes were burglarized but none were found.
The suspect was last seen wearing light clothing, a flat-brim hat, and black slides and has tattoos on his left forearm.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee CrimeStoppers at 866-634-8466.
