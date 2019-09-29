Weather is Taking a Breather Across Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure is giving us a break from the rain.
The clear skies and abundant sunshine is providing some hot weather across the Suncoast. We have readings back up in the low 90′s once again and temperature norms are in the upper 80′s this time of the year.
No records were set today but we got awfully close with the official high of 93. The record was set back in 1921 at 94 degrees. The rain stays away through Wednesday.
On Thursday through the weekend we will have much better chances of rain as the remnants of Karen sweep in from the Atlantic and bring a good 40% - 50% chance of rain on those days. Temperatures will cool off a little with the rain.
By Sunday we should see highs in the upper 80′s. Boaters can expect to see some gusty winds during the evening and overnight hours. In the meantime, on Monday winds will be out of the ENE at 15 knots, seas will range 1-2 feet and there will be a moderate chop on the bay and inland waters.
Hurricane Lorenzo has been downgraded to a category 3. He is in the middle of the Atlantic, moving NNE at 10 mph and is expected to move into the colder waters of the Atlantic where he will eventually downgrade to tropical storm status by Thursday.
