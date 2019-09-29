Three firefighters injured in four alarm fire in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three firefighters from the Sarasota County Fire Department were injured during a four alarm fire at a residence in Sarasota on Saturday evening.
Firefighters responded on scene at a home in the Country Place Community located between Beneva and Sawyer Road.
Flames blazed out of the home as fire crews were on ladders attempting to get the fire under control. Nearby neighbors say a family of six lived at the home on the 3900 block of Country View Lane.
Witnesses say that the fire reportedly started around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening from a barbecue grill when a flame caught the side of the home and caused the fire to spread. More than 10 emergency personnel vehicles were on scene.
Officials from the City of Sarasota have confirmed to ABC7 that two firefighters were transported to a nearby medical center after suffering heat related illnesses and another firefighter was also taken to the same medical center with unknown injuries.
All three firefighters have been released and we are unsure of those injuries may have happened.
This incident remains under further investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
