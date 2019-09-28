Breezy Finish to the Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Breezy conditions will be felt along the Suncoast beginning during the afternoon hours on Sunday as a High pressure system along the eastern seaboard into the Gulf of Mexico will slowly strengthen during the next few days. Winds will be out of the east and northeast ...robust at times especially during the evening. For boaters, small craft will be urged to exercise caution and advisory conditions may be possible. This high pressure will begin to relax later in the week and allow winds and seas to to diminish. High temperatures will will be back up near the mid 90′s as there will be no break from the heat. The rain begins to make a return later in the week with 40% chances starting on Thursday. Hurricane Lorenzo is a category 5 with winds of 160 and moving to the north at 10 MPH. He is not posing a problem for the US mainland.