Florida woman arrested after threatening a child and causing temporary lockdown at an elementary school in Venice

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman has been arrested after threatening a child and sending an elementary school in Venice into a temporary lockdown.
Deputies were called to Garden Elementary School on Monday afternoon after police say Kimberly Brazell threatened a parent that she was going to go to the school and harm their child that goes there. Police say that the child’s parent provided a sworn statement to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office that Brazell called his work phone on Monday and told him “You’re going to make this right or I’m going to kill your kid at his school.”
Through investigation, detectives identified five separate incidents dating back to August in which Brazell vandalized the parent’s property including an incident where police say she threw a brick through his window and stole a camera from inside of his home.
There was another there was was another incident earlier this month where police say Brazell stole the parent’s cell phone, his credit card information and changed password information on his cell phone and he could no longer get access to his personal accounts.
Brazell is now facing charges of aggravated stalking and grand theft.
