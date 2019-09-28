Florida baby hears for the first time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s a heartwarming story out of the state.
Less than 24 hours after Brady Burley came into this world, a test revealed he can’t hear. Brady suffers from a rare genetic abnormality.
The condition doesn’t show up in standard testing, so it’s hard to detect.
Brady’s parents believed he would never hear until Dr. Loren Bartels stepped in.
He was the first doctor in the state of Florida to help a child hear with cochlear implants.
The procedure is FDA approved for children at least one-year-old.
Although Brady is five months old, Dr. Bartels says it was unnecessary.
“It’s important to do these children as young as possible because the data show if you do the implant any later than 6 months of age the long-term language development pays a price,” Bartels said.
Brady’s parents hope he will be an advocate for babies born deaf.
They want them to see his story and fight for their children to get implants as early as they can.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.