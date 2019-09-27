Warm weekend ahead with little chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Near record breaking temperatures everyday this week with highs in the low to mid 90′s for the 1st. 4 days of Fall. This will not change over the weekend.
High pressure will bring generally fair skies through Sunday with the rain chance staying less than 20%. Should be a really nice weekend albeit on the warm side.
The average high is 88 degrees in late September but we will see temperatures top out in the low 90′s on Saturday and Sunday.
For boaters expect a wind out of the east in the morning switching around to the NW in the afternoon at 10 kts. Seas will be 2 feet or less on Saturday. Winds may increase slightly on Sunday but should still be okay.
Monday the rain chance gets a little higher to 20% but still most areas will stay rain free.
By Wednesday the rain chances pop up to 40% as some left over moisture from the remnants of Karen start to move in. We should still see generally mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs will be near 90 each day next week.
While Karen has opened up to a trough of low pressure Lorenzo continues to be a strong storm in the E. Atlantic. Lorenzo will stay out in the open waters as it moves northward.
