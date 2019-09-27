Sarasota County Schools “Go Gold” for pediatric cancer awareness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday various Sarasota County Schools will “Go Gold” in an effort to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.
Students and staff throughout schools will wear gold to show their support.
Booker Middle School is one of the schools that is collecting donations and taking part in the day of awareness. September is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
"Anytime they can be globally aware of things that are happening to them to to their friends, it just allows them to become empathetic," said Booker Middle School Assistant Principal Cameron Parker.
The money raised will go toward the The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research. It was started after Southside Elementary School student Benjamin Gilkey lost his life to cancer in 2017. Another Southside Elementary Student also died of cancer that same year.
"It's very important because a lot of kids need help and there's not really a cure for cancer but we want to make sure that we can try to help them as much as possible for them to be a fighter," said Gina Masarik who is in sixth grade.
The money raised will go to the research fund that is partnered with the Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation. Last year the school district raised more than 18,000 in support of pediatric cancer.
