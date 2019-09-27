Residents concerned with speeding on Fruitville Road in eastern Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The scene last Thursday night at Fruitville Road and Oakford Road very frightening. Two pickup trucks involved in a crash, shutting down the road and sending two people to the hospital with injuries. One of the people had to be extricated from the vehicle and airlifted. Angel Raymond lives down the road from the intersection with her fiance and infant son. They say what they are experiencing on this road is scary.