Residents concerned with speeding on Fruitville Road in eastern Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The scene last Thursday night at Fruitville Road and Oakford Road very frightening. Two pickup trucks involved in a crash, shutting down the road and sending two people to the hospital with injuries. One of the people had to be extricated from the vehicle and airlifted. Angel Raymond lives down the road from the intersection with her fiance and infant son. They say what they are experiencing on this road is scary.
“Habitual speeding at excessive speeds to the point of almost being ran off the road, or the back end of my vehicle being clipped by people trying to pass you,” said Raymond.
Florida Highway Patrol and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office keeps an eye on this road in the rural part of Sarasota County. Residents say the big problem areas are between Lorraine Road and Oakford. Authorities are urging drivers to slow down and be extra careful, especially since there’s a lot of wildlife in the area.
“You have to remember when you’re traveling at that high rate of speed, your ability to slow down quickly diminishes a great deal,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Angel Raymond says at times she’ll avoid driving because of the potential dangers. She’s hopeful something can be done to crack down on the problem, where the speed limit on most of the road is 55.
“Getting more law enforcement out here to really enforce the speed limit and possibly reducing the speed limit down to 45,” said Raymond.
The Florida Department of Transportation says there are many factors that determine how fast vehicles can go on any given road including number of access points and geometry of the road. They say it’s a very involved process to have the speed limit lowered.
Florida Highway Patrol says starting as soon as tomorrow they will be increasing patrols in this area.
