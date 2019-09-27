Overnight work along I-75 in Sarasota County will cause delays, entrance ramp closures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Work along the I-75 next week in Sarasota County will cause intermittent delays and closures.
Florida Power and Light crews will be installing transmission power lines from 10pm until 5am from September 30 until October 4 along the I-75 between Laurel and River roads.
Drivers will encounter slowed traffic between Exit 191 (River Road) and Exit 195 (Laurel Road). Expect to see law enforcement assisting FPL crews.
There will also be period entrance ramp closures at River Road northbound, Jacaranda Boulevard northbound and Laurel Road southbound. Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
The company says the construction is needed to enhance the energy grid and ensure continued service. It does not expect any outages while work is completed.
