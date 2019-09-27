New police substation, affordable housing apartments and storage unit coming to City of Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After push back from homeowners in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts neighborhood, city council members approved redevelopment plans for more than 3 acres.
The area has been vacant for about 20 years and at one time was considered an eyesore to that neighborhood.
The redevelopment project will sit on three pieces of property.
1404 14th Street West is where the Bradenton Police Substation sits, the property adjacent to it and the open lot where the Manatee Inns once were.
After months of hearing several different proposals and plans as to what all three parcels along 14th street west should become, City council members approved a 200 unit affordable housing apartment complex and a storage unit that will also be the home of the new Bradenton Police Substation.
The current building will be demolished and a three story self storage facility will be built.
The ground floor is where police officers will be stationed.
Many homeowners worry about the amount of traffic and cars going through their already narrow roads and say they don’t know how the new apartment complex will impact their property value.
