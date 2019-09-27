Flu season underway, doctors say get flu shot now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The flu season is almost here, and while it’s still a bit calm, doctors are preparing for another stuffy season.
While experts say the flu vaccine didn’t offer much protection in the past two years, it has since been fine tuned in hopes to reduce the virus. The best way to do that – is to get the vaccine now.
“If you have a medical condition like asthma, diabetes or heart disease, it’s especially important that you get the vaccine early in the season,” said Dr. Diana Krblich from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The CDC estimates that from the period of October of 2018, all the way to May of this year, there were around 40 million people ill by the virus, and only around 20 million people actually went to the doctor. Also, around 530,000 to 647,0000 people were hospitalized.
According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, people who get vaccinated and still get sick can expect milder illnesses, and lower risk of pneumonia, hospitalization or death.
“It’s important to get two different vaccines. Children can only get from six months old so it’s important if you have a child to who has never gotten one six months or older to get the series,” said Krblich.
Other steps to take to avoid the flu is constantly wash your hands and cover your sneezes with your elbows. Most importantly stay home to avoid spreading the virus.
