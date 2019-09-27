Two charged for Sarasota murder, deputies seek more information

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff's office is thanking the community for coming forward and providing anonymous tips that they say led to the arrest of two people responsible for the murder of 26-year-old Christopher Ramos.
Sean Thomas, 21, and Davion Lee, 17, are both charged with homicide.
Deputies say on March 8, Ramos was shot and killed at a home on Banneker Way in Sarasota and tips led them to identify Thomas and Lee as persons of interest.
Less than a week after the shooting, Thomas was arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Lee was arrested for Violation of Probation from a 2018 charge of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.
Both are being held without bond and deputies say both denied knowing Ramos or being involved in his murder.
Deputies continued to investigate and got a search warrant from Thomas’ phone, where they say they found evidence that Thomas and Lee had two weapons, a 9MM and Smith & Wesson, in the days before Ramos was killed. According to deputies, a ballistics test showed Ramos could have been killed by one of the weapons the pair allegedly had.
Deputies say they were also able to determine through GPS data that Thomas and Lee were together in the street, less than 100 feet from Ramos’ home, during the time frame Ramos was murdered.
The sheriff’s office says Thomas and Lee killed Ramos in retaliation for a previous robbery and that there may be more details related to this case. They’re asking the community to continue to come forward and call investigators at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.
