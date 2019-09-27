Deputies: 11 pounds of heroin found in teen’s bag after getting off SCAT bus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say they found 11 pounds of heroin in a 17-year-old’s backpack after he got off a SCAT bus in Sarasota.
The sheriff’s office received information that the Texas teen may be traveling to Sarasota County with a large amount of heroin.
On Monday, deputies say they saw the teen getting on the bus on Porter Way and made contact with him when he got off the bus on North Lemon Avenue.
Deputies say the teen agreed to let them look in his bag and they found 11 pounds of heroin in four sealed bundles along with $3,000 in cash.
In a post-Miranda interview, the sheriff’s office says the teen admitted picking up the heroin in Brownsville, Texas. Deputies say he told them he was supposed to take it to Tampa for a deal that ultimately fell through.
The teen was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin More than 4 Grams. He remains in custody on $250,000 bond.
