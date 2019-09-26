WATCH: New steeple put atop First Baptist Church in Sarasota

WATCH: New steeple put atop First Baptist Church in Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff | September 26, 2019 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 4:09 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A church in downtown Sarasota has a new steeple.

Main Street was closed all day as crews put a new steeple atop the First Baptist Church.

If you don’t want to watch the full 9-minute video above of the steeple going up, here’s the process sped up 1800x to fit in a 30-second video:

WATCH: New steeple put atop First Baptist Church in Sarasota - in 30 seconds

The old steeple was removed from the 60-year old structure because it was damaged two years ago during Hurricane Irma.

You can see video of the steeple being removed below:

Removing the Steeple

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.