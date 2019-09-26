Summer swelter continues for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the 1st. 2 days of Fall temperatures soared into the low to mid 90′s here along the Suncoast. The official high was 93 degrees just 2 degrees shy of the record.
Look for the above average temperatures to continue through the weekend and into early next week. The heat index will be in the upper 90′s near the coast where the low level humidity will be a little higher. This increase in humidity will make it feel more sticky than inland areas on Thursday.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with no chance for rain. Winds will be out of the NE switching around to the NW late in the day.
Same can be expected on Friday with no chance for rain and highs in the low 90′s. Over the weekend we will see a little more moisture return which will bring the rain chances up to 20% for some late day storms but overall most areas should stay dry.
Keeping an eye on the tropics we continue to watch Karen. It is barely hanging on to tropical storm status at the time of this writing. Some long range models dissipate the system to a tropical wave in about 5 to 6 days from now as it tracks westward toward the NW Bahamas next week. While others see it as a minimal tropical storm on Monday.
Interesting to note is that some long range models (10 days out) show a tropical cyclone in the SE Gulf. We will continue to monitor whatever Karen will be as it moves toward Florida early next week.
Hurricane Lorenzo is in the E. Atlantic and expected to be a major cat. 3 hurricane by Thursday afternoon. It will stay out over the open waters of the E. Central Atlantic.
