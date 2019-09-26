Ringling Bridge to showcase new, colorful lighting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It’ll make it more beautiful,” said Rhonda Hill, a Sarasota resident.
What Hill is talking about is the colorful transformation taking place at the Ringling Bridge, a favorite of so many people. Starting tomorrow night, the Florida Department of Transportation says the lights under the bridge will change slowly to all colors of the spectrum.
“What the lighting does besides the obvious benefits of having the bridge lit up, especially for boaters is that it makes the area look and feel really great,” said Brian Rick, a spokesperson for FDOT. "As a tourist driven economy that is essential.
Sixty new LED lights have been installed on all ten columns of the bridge. FDOT says it was time to replace the old lights, so they decided to add lots of color to the bridge with these new lights, which will be seen every night from dusk to dawn.
“Bring it, why not," said Johnny Selwyn, a Sarasota resident.
“Actually that sounds pretty cool,” said Gigi Colon. "Sarasota is known for being artistic, so I think that it’s going to bring a little sparkle to it.”
Crews got to work on this back in June. The total cost of the project is $178,000.
