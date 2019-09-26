“No Swim” advisory issued for Brohard Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A "No Swim" advisory has been issued for Brohard Beach in Sarasota County.
A routine water test Wednesday found a higher than acceptable amount of enterococcus bacteria. Though the beach is open, the Department of Health says wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended.
Enterococcus bacteria comes from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, or human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks.
The next found of testing will take place Friday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.