Nik Wallenda will walk the high wire with his 66-year-old mother in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nik Wallenda will be performing in Tampa next week and will have a special co-star: his 66-year-old mother.
Wallenda will take his high wire walk to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa as part of their Grand Celebration Weekend commemorating the completion of a $700 million expansion that includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, along with retail and dining outlets.
Nik and his mother, Delilah Wallenda, will be walking between the two hotel towers on Thursday, October 3 at 12:10pm.
For Delilah Wallenda, this will be her final high wire walk.
