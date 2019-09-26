Nik Wallenda will walk the high wire with his 66-year-old mother in Tampa

Nik Wallenda will walk the high wire with his 66-year-old mother in Tampa
By ABC7 Staff | September 26, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 10:45 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nik Wallenda will be performing in Tampa next week and will have a special co-star: his 66-year-old mother.

Wallenda will take his high wire walk to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa as part of their Grand Celebration Weekend commemorating the completion of a $700 million expansion that includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, along with retail and dining outlets.

Nik and his mother, Delilah Wallenda, will be walking between the two hotel towers on Thursday, October 3 at 12:10pm.

For Delilah Wallenda, this will be her final high wire walk.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.