Manatee County commissioners consider ban on panhandling

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Panhandling has been an ongoing discussion.
Finding a solution to panhandling started when a Bradenton man offered a job to a panhandler but then was aggressively turned down.
A new proposed ordinance was debated among county commissioners Tuesday.
Under the new rules, panhandlers would be banned from begging in the roadway or on a median.
This would also include any charity groups from asking for donations from drivers.
“Not all the people that are panhandling are homeless, they drive away in cars. One thing about our community is that we are giving that’s why they plan to make some pretty good money out there but it’s really our job as the sheriff’s office to provide safety. It’s not safe for people that are driving and it’s not safe for the people that are in the median holding signs”, says Manatee County Sheriff Office Maj Patrick Cassella.
Under the ordinance a pedestrian would receive a citation if they remain in the median.
Repeat offenders could be fined up to $500 or 60 days in jail.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the ordinance before its officially adopted.
