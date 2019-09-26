Karen to fall apart as it heads toward the Bahamas while Lorenzo goes off the chart

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong upper winds and dry air will be the demise of tropical storm Karen as it eventually weakens to a trough of low pressure early next week. The trough of low pressure may get close enough to Florida to bring in some instability and moisture next week which will enhance our rain chances.
Karen will get beat up by strong winds coming in from the north in about 3 days from now and will become a remnant low by early next week. This could just become a tropical wave or trough of low pressure and eventually give us a little better chance for some rain next week.
Until then it will stay warm and dry through the weekend. The highs will be in the upper 80′s near the coast and the low 90′s inland with a heat index in the mid to upper 90′s. With high pressure at both the surface and upper atmosphere we can expect no chance for any significant rainfall.
By Tuesday of next week the rain chance will increase to 30% and then a good chance for late day storms on Wednesday through Friday next week.
Hurricane Lorenzo in the E. Atlantic is blowing up to a category 4 storm with winds of 140 mph and could go even higher on Friday. The good news on Lorenzo is that it is going to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic and not have any impact and any land areas.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.