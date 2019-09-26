First Alert Weather: Less concern in the tropics today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Karen is a weak and ragged tropical storm that has had a very difficult time holding together. Global models continue to show the system stalling and looping in the Atlantic before turning westward toward Florida. However, it is increasingly likely that the system will be little more than a slug of needed October moisture by the time it inches closer to Florida. Stay tuned to forecasts for the system into the weekend in case there are changes but as of today, it looks like Karen will be a benefit to Florida aquifers producing rain showers but no rain-outs by the middle of next week.