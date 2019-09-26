Development Approved for Former Circus Arena Property in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The future of what used to be the home of the Ringling Circus in Venice is finally clear. The leased, 12 acre property is owned by the Venice Airport, and was recently rezoned to a commercial general property. What was left of the Ringling Circus Arena was torn down in 2016. Since then, the city has worked to develop this land and build something that would benefit the area.