Development Approved for Former Circus Arena Property in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The future of what used to be the home of the Ringling Circus in Venice is finally clear. The leased, 12 acre property is owned by the Venice Airport, and was recently rezoned to a commercial general property. What was left of the Ringling Circus Arena was torn down in 2016. Since then, the city has worked to develop this land and build something that would benefit the area.
Venice City Council unanimously voted to allow a new, 75-year lease is now happening with Michigan developer, Kent Jacoby, who wants to build a hotel, medical offices and a restaurant. Plus, in honor of the history of the property – the developers are hoping to name it Ringling Park and adding features to resemble the famous circus.
This was the first time that they found the right tenant that meets the expectations of the FAA guidelines, and one that would be a compliment to that part of the city in every way.
“The airport will now always be at a surplus which means that the general fund will never have to give money to support the airport in the future, so it’s pretty much a grand slam for the airport and the city," Mark Cervasio, Director of the Venice Airport, explained to us.
Design plans already started today with hopes to be in front of the city’s planning commission in the next few months.
