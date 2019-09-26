Concession stand at Lido Beach pavilion to be closed through December

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heads up, beachgoers!
The concession stand at the Lido Beach pavilion will be closed starting Monday, September 30 through December as it undergoes repairs and upgrades.
City of Sarasota officials say the stand will be getting a new vent hood in the kitchen and a new aluminum roof. In the meantime, the city says food trucks will be at Lido Beach most days of the week to provide service for beachgoers.
When the repairs and upgrades are completed, the concession stand will re-open, though it may have a new vendor when it does.
The city says its agreement with the current vendor ends on Monday, September 30 and officials are still in the process of evaluating bids of a vendor to run the stand.
There are other planned upgrades to the pavilion, including the installation of a shaded concrete patio and an update to the restrooms. Those will begin after the repairs and upgrades to the kitchen and roof are completed.
