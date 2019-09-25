Two suspected card skimming devices found on pumps at Sarasota gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two suspected card skimming devices were found Wednesday morning at a gas station in Sarasota.
The devices were located on pumps 1 and 3 at the Citgo at 3580 Fruitville Road, that's at the intersection with Beneva.
Anyone who recently went to the Citgo should monitor their bank and credit card accounts closely for any unknown transactions, regardless of their size. If you see something suspicious, contact you bank or credit card company immediately.
Police say they were found during a proactive gas pump search in the City of Sarasota, where police and officials from the Department of Agriculture checked all 17 gas stations.
Anyone with information on the skimming devices found is asked to call police at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.