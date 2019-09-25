Sarasota County working to stop erosion

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Park officials with Sarasota County are at work to fix erosion issues that has been seen recently at Blackburn Point Park in Osprey recently.
Within the last week biodegradable coir logs were installed along part of the park's shoreline.
The coir logs are made of natural coconut fiber and have a lifespan up to five years. They act as an immediate barrier to protect the shoreline from erosion.
"We've noticed that there's been erosion going on here for quite some time now. We've tried to mitigate it as best we could but we realized the mitigation efforts that we were doing weren't being. It wasn't as successful as we wanted it to be," said Sarasota County Environmental Specialist Luke Thema.
Installation of the logs is the first of two phases. Mangroves will be planted in October to further create the shoreline border as well as increase aquatic and wildlife habitat.
“We introduced this new innovative material and it seems to be working out very well and it’s just something we’re starting to introduce a little more in the county because it is a biodegradable, all natural material,” Thema added.
Thema said the erosion control logs are fairly inexpensive compared to a traditional seawall or hardened shoreline.
“It has not been used in Sarasota County before. This is something that was introduced to our division. We’ve used it at a few different parks other than Blackburn Point Park and it’s proven to be successful at those parks so it’s something new that we’re introducing here in Sarasota County,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.