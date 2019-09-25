Feeling more like summer here in the first week of Fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well, well, well, the 1st. day of Fall and it felt like the peak of Summer with a near record breaking high of 93 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport.
It also felt a little warmer with a heat index around 96 degrees. This trend will continue through the weekend with above average temperatures and little chance for rainfall through Saturday.
High pressure will keep skies generally clear through the weekend. We will see an increase of surface moisture and upper level moisture which will bring a better chance for late day storms by Sunday and continuing through early next week.
Expect highs in the low 90′s and lows in the low 70′s through Sunday.
In the tropics we continue to watch a weak tropical storm named Karen make its way through Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Flash flooding and life threatening mud slides will be possible through Wednesday morning there.
Once it moves north of the islands it will get hung up in the Atlantic for a few days and then high pressure will build north of it and push the storm toward the west. Right now it looks like it will begin to head west on Sunday. There is a real good chance it will have an impact on the NE Bahamas by mid week next week.
Will it make it all the way over to the Gulf of Mexico? Too far out to make that prediction but a turn toward the west is a real possibility by day 4 and 5 of the forecast.
It doesn’t look like it would be a very big storm if it were to move into the Bahamas as the shear or strong winds could cause the system to be a weaker one but as we saw with Dorian intensity forecasting can be difficult.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.