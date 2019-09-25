Deputies looking for endangered woman who fled from medical office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for a missing endangered adult who they say fled a medical office.
On Wednesday, September 18, deputies say Lydia Jackson's mother brought the 29-year-old to the doctor's office to have Jackson's medication changed as it was causing unstable behavior. Jackson fled the medical office on foot.
She was last seen on Friday, September 20 at a bus station and deputies believe she may have been in the North Sarasota area the following day.
Jackson is described as black, 5'9" tall and 130 pounds.
If you’ve seen Jackson, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
