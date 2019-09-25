Bradenton woman accused of killing disabled grandson charged with second degree murder

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An 87-year-old Bradenton woman accused of killing her disabled grandson has been charged with second degree murder.
A warrant was issued for Lillian Parks last week and she has now been taken into police custody and transported to the Manatee County Jail for processing after being released for a local medical center on Friday afternoon. Parks had been receiving medical care since the death of Joel Parks on September 22nd.
Parks is accused of killing Joel Parks, her disabled 30-year-old grandson, by intentional overdose.
Police were called to an apartment on Riverfront Drive on Sunday, September 22 after Joel’s sister found him dead inside.
Detectives say Lillian Parks was her grandson’s caregiver and guardian and that she made statements to officers saying she purposely overdosed her grandson to end his life, believing that she would be dying soon and there would be no one left to care for him when she was gone.
Joel was disabled and unable to care for himself. He lived in a group home during the week and stayed with his grandmother on the weekends. Police say his father is deceased and his mother is estranged.
The case remains under investigation.
