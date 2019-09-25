Bradenton grandmother could face charges in the death of her disabled grandson

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say 30-year-old Joel Parks, who is disabled, allegedly died at the hands of his 87-year-old grandmother. His body was found by his sister at an apartment in the 5100 block of Riverfront Drive. Lillian Parks told police she purposely overdosed her grandson with the intention of taking his life. His body was found by
“She was concerned about her medical condition and was worried about who would be caring for him in the event that she passed away,” said Captain Brian Thiers with the Bradenton Police Department.
Police say Joel Parks stayed with his grandmother at the apartment on weekends and a group home during the week. Lawanna Peterson is a neighbor. She tells us she is shocked this happened in their quiet apartment complex.
“That to be honest is horrible, I know times get hard but I couldn’t imagine doing that,” said Peterson.
Lillian Parks is under medical care for treatment and evaluation. Police say she could face a charge of second degree murder.
“She is currently in a secure medical facility, there is no threat to the public," said Thiers. "Until she is released by the doctor, at that point we will move forward with charging her.”
Police are continuing with their investigation. There is a $3000 reward being offered for information that can help.
