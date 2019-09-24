With current landfill filling up fast, Manatee County searching for new landfill site

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County landfill is filling up fast! Officials are concerned that the Lena Road Landfill may reach capacity in just 20 years, and replacing it might take longer even longer.
On Monday, dump trucks kept dropping off waste collected throughout the county at the landfill. Now county officials are working on finding a new location.
“Right now the permitting can take about 20 years, depending on the parcel of property and what implications on the property,” said Utilities Director Mike Gore.
Gore briefed county commission last week on the matter and estimates the landfill, which first opened in the 70s, may be forced to close down in about 25 years. But he doesn’t blame population growth.
“Daily tonnage is lower than what it was 20 years ago thanks to packaging, recycling and separating different parts of the waste stream, daily tonnage is lower than what it was.,” he said.
While this search is still in its early stages, county staff is acting fast and looking for alternatives and other locations they might use for a landfill in the future.
On top of that, funding could range anywhere from 53-87 million dollars depending on the size of the new site.
“It will take a lot of geological work a lot of surveying, a lot of chatting with the community to make sure everyone was on page.,” he said.
As for the Lena Road Landfill, county staff is trying to see if part of it can become a recreational area.
