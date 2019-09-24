Sarasota County residents finding out about redistricting and giving public input during open houses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The district map for Sarasota County could soon change, meaning some people voting in one district for a commissioner may be voting in another district for another commissioner. The open houses are allowing people to give their input and share their feelings about redistricting.
“Sarasota County has hired a consultant that has a background in redistricting, he has developed three alternative maps," Donn Patchen, Communications Director for Sarasota County. "So it’s an opportunity tonight to look at those three alternative maps, give feedback which one the community would like.”
Last month commissioners approved a plan to change the boundaries. In 2018 Sarasota County voters passed an amendment changing how commissioners are elected. Previously, voters in the whole county chose each commissioner, now only people who live in a specific district can vote for the commissioner representing them. Opponents say the commission is wanting to redistrict for political reasons. The commissioners say they are doing this to even out the population among districts.
“It looks again like the elected officials are trying to overturn the desire of the people who have worked so hard to get single member districts,” said Marie Keeney, a Sarasota resident.
“It feels like they’re not listening to the people, they’re doing what they want to do and that upsets me,” said Mira Frederick, a Sarasota resident.
Beatrice Stodola learned a lot at tonight’s open house. She says she is in support of one of the three redistricting plans being discussed.
“Number 1, because I would go from District 2 to District 1 and I think I have more in common with people in District 1,” said Stodola.
The county says that since the consultant wasn’t on hand tonight, they weren’t going into the specifics of each of the plans. Next up the commissioners will consider the community’s input on October 7th, then on November 5th they will hold a public hearing and vote to adopt a new district map.
The next open house is scheduled for this Wednesday, September 25th at Gulf Gate Library in Sarasota from 5pm-7pm. And the one after that is scheduled for Monday, September 30th at Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port. For more information you can log onto scgov.net/redistricting.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.