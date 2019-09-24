Project life saver showing signs of progress on the Suncoast

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Right now, police on the Suncoast are working together to help families keep better track of their loved ones, who could wander off.
Not only are dozens of North Port residents signed up for the program, but it’s showing signs of success.
Recently, North Port police officers were awarded for saving an elderly man’s life after finding him in the middle of the night through this program.
It all comes down to a special bracelet which is a way for police to easily track any member.
The bracelet emits a GPS radio frequency that can be picked up within a one-mile radius.
A drone helps rescuers find the person wearing it even faster.
Plus, the devices will continue working without cellular service. So, even in the case of a hurricane police can help find your loved ones.
