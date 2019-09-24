Police: Bradenton woman admitted killing disabled grandson through intentional overdose

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman in Bradenton is accused of killing her grandson by intentionally causing him to overdose.
On Sunday, September 22 around noon, Bradenton Police were called to an apartment on Riverfront Drive for a report of a deceased person. There they found 30-year-old Joel Parks, a disabled person unable to care for himself, dead.
Detectives say Parks' grandmother and guardian, Lillian Parks, made statements to officers saying she purposely overdosed her grandson to end his life, believing that she would be dying soon and there would be no one left to care for him when she was gone.
Police say Lillian Parks is currently under medical care for treatment and evaluation.
The case remains under investigation and police say charges will be forthcoming.
