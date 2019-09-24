Police: Warrant issued for Bradenton woman who admitted killing disabled grandson

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A warrant has been issued for a woman in Bradenton accused of killing her grandson by intentionally causing him to overdose.
Bradenton Police say Lillian Parks, 87, will be taken into custody for second degree murder when she is released from medical care, where she is currently under treatment and evaluation. Police say there is no timeline for when she will be released from medical care.
Lillian Parks is accused of killing her disabled grandson, 30-year-old Joel Parks, by intentional overdose.
Police were called to an apartment on Riverfront Drive on Sunday, September 22 after Joel Parks’ sister found him dead inside.
Detectives say Lillian Parks was her grandson’s caregiver and guardian and that she made statements to officers saying she purposely overdosed her grandson to end his life, believing that she would be dying soon and there would be no one left to care for him when she was gone.
Joel Parks was disabled and unable to care for himself. He lived in a group home during the week and stayed with his grandmother on the weekends. Police say his father is deceased and his mother is estranged.
The case remains under investigation.
