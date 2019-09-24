Mote Marine launching research into stone crabs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine will soon learn more about stone crabs and their habitats as a result of a $70,000 grant by the Tampa Bay Environmental Restoration Fund.
The research will focus on looking at which coastal habitats might help stone crabs. Each year, stone crabs make up a $30 million industry in Florida.
"As we get more runoffs and organics into Tampa Bay, there is a possibility that the pH can decrease and that can pose problems for animals that have calcium skeletons like crabs. Our thought is that if some of the population of stone crab in Tampa Bay are already experiencing pH changes, that they might be more in tune or adapted to tolerate future changes in pH," said Dr. Philip Gravinese who is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Mote Marine.
Research will start in the spring of 2020 and continue into the summer. Part of the project will look at reproductive success of stone crabs.
"We have data that shows under low pH stone crabs result in 30% less hatching and we also show the larvae don't do well also. ...They have a 40% mortality rate with just low pH," Gravinese added.
Gravinese said changes in water pH comes from organics that get into waterways along with climate change.
"The research could help us inform wildlife managers about potential habitats that we need to protect and we can also share this data with Florida Fish and Wildlife who typically run population models and so we can look at low pH levels within the females," he said.
More on the project can be found here.
