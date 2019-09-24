More red light cameras to be installed in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sheriff in Manatee County looking to roll out more red light cameras at some high traffic intersections in the county.
These are dangerous areas you may drive through every day.
The proposed locations will be on Bayshore Gardens Parkway & U.S 41 and Lockwood Ridge Road & State Road 70.
Tuesday, Manatee County Commissions approved a total of 8 new red light camera lights at those two busy intersections.
ABC 7 spoke to Captain Stanley Schaeffer with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
He says over the years there have been an increase of severe crashes where the cameras are being proposed.
When people learn that there are new cameras at intersections their driving habits now change", says Schaeffer.
There are 7 other intersections in the county where cameras are placed.
The Captain says he’s seen a significant decrease in fatal crashes since implementing the cameras at those 7 intersections.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.