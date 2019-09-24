Manatee County requests more red light cameras

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add red light cameras to two of the county’s busiest roads.
Deputies are expected to put in a request for the cameras on Tuesday during a county commission meeting.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to add the red light cameras to the intersection of Lockwood Ridge Road and State Road 70.
As well as Bayshore Gardens Parkway and U.S. 41.
The Sheriff’s Office says the two locations are dangerous and have a high accident rate.
The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
