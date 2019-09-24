Manatee County Commissioners to discuss storm water fees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, commissioners will consider a new fee fee to pay for the county’s stormwater program.
The program has been funded since the early 1990′s by solid waste fees and property taxes.
On Tuesday, the commission will discuss the proposed rates.
However, they will not vote on it, until a public outreach campaign has been done.
The current program helps reduce road flooding and improves local water quality by maintaining stormwater pipes.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.