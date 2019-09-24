Man caught on video burglarizing a Bradenton daycare center, his tattoo was giveaway for police

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A distinctive tattoo is what led deputies to the man they say burglarized a Bradenton daycare on Saturday.
The sheriff's office says between 11-11:30pm, a man broke into Toad Hall Children's Center on 8th Avenue Drive West by going through a door in the back yard playground area. Once inside, the man took several items from the building, including an iPad worth around $1,000.
Deputies say they reviewed surveillance vidoe and found the suspect had a prominent tattoo on the right side of his neck. Using mug shots, deputies say they identified the suspect as 33-year-old Charles Sauer.
On Sunday, the sheriff's office was called to Sauer's mother's home on a trespassing complaint. As they arrived, deputies say Sauer fled. Deputies say they showed video of the burglary to Sauer's mother, who identified her son in the video.
Sauer was taken into custody a short time later for burglary on 58th Street West.
