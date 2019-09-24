How Sarasota County is celebrating National Voter Registration Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -September 24th is National Voter Registration Day. To make sure people are registered to vote in Sarasota County, The Supervisor of Elections Office will be hosting registration drives on the holiday throughout the county.
The locations are :
-Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St, Sarasota (3-7 p.m.)
-Mid-County Tax Collector's Office, 6100 Sawyer Loop Rd, Sarasota (10 a.m.-1 p.m)
-Outside of Costco at Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
-North Port Library,13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)
-Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port (3-5 p.m.)
-William H. Jervey, Jr. Library, 300 Nokomis Ave, S, Venice (10 a.m.-12p.m.)
Over 300,000 people throughout the county have already registered to vote. Residents who are already registered are reminded to update any new information.
"It's not just registering for the first time, it's also about keeping your address current. If you've had a name change due to marriage or for some other reason, or if your signature has changed over time," said Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner.
The first state-wide election next year is the Presidential Preference Primary, which will be held on March 17th.
People are reminded in order to vote in an election they must be registered to vote 29 days prior to that election.
More information about registering to vote can be found here.
