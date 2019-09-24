Gas prices are rising on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, gas prices here on the Suncoast are up.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice market is about $2.47. This is cents higher than last week.
Local pump prices are now 13 cents higher than a month ago, but remain 21 cents cheaper than last year, which was at $2.60.
According to Gasbuddy, pump prices at stations in the Sarasota area ranged from $2.33 to $2.63 per gallon.
