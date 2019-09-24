First Alert Weather: Sunny skies & seasonal temps today, but how long will it last?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s forecast will be very similar to yesterday; sunny skies, with a highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s; (the average high for this time of the year is 88 degrees). As for winds, they’ll be out of the north anywhere from 5 to 10 mph.
For tonight, it’ll be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 60′s and low 70′s; (average low is 73 degrees). Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. High pressure will continue to have a firm grip of the southeast for the next several days, so mostly sunny skies are expected for the Suncoast into the weekend. There’s a slight possibility of isolated rain showers for Saturday & Sunday, but the chance is extremely low thanks to a very dry atmosphere.
The tropics are active on this Tuesday, as we now have “three” tropical storms in the Atlantic basin; (Jerry, Lorenzo, and now Karen).
Tropical Storm Jerry is moving toward Bermuda, and is expected to bring high surf, gusty winds, and heavy rain. But after that, Jerry will continue on a northeasterly trek, staying out over the open waters of the northern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo is off the west coast of Africa, and moving to the west/northwest. It’s expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane by this upcoming weekend, but by that time, Lorenzo will be moving northward over open waters, and will not be a threat to land.
Tropical Storm Karen, on the other hand, is heading right toward Puerto Rico. Yesterday, Karen was a tropical depression, and then was upgraded into a tropical storm around 11 AM. However, during the afternoon, it encountered some strong upper level wind shear, so the NHC, (National Hurricane Center), downgraded it back to a tropical depression. But today, those upper level winds have subsided, allowing Karen to restrengthen back into a tropical storm again. Where will Karen go after it tracks over Puerto Rico?! The forecasting models are struggling with where exactly Karen is going to go, but are in agreement that even if it turns to the west and tracks towards Florida, it’ll once again encounter some upper level wind shear, due to a cold front located off the east coast of the United States. So at this time, Tropical Storm Karen does not pose a threat to Florida.
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
