First Alert Weather: Sunny skies & seasonal temps today, but how long will it last?

Tropical Storm Karen, on the other hand, is heading right toward Puerto Rico. Yesterday, Karen was a tropical depression, and then was upgraded into a tropical storm around 11 AM. However, during the afternoon, it encountered some strong upper level wind shear, so the NHC, (National Hurricane Center), downgraded it back to a tropical depression. But today, those upper level winds have subsided, allowing Karen to restrengthen back into a tropical storm again. Where will Karen go after it tracks over Puerto Rico?! The forecasting models are struggling with where exactly Karen is going to go, but are in agreement that even if it turns to the west and tracks towards Florida, it’ll once again encounter some upper level wind shear, due to a cold front located off the east coast of the United States. So at this time, Tropical Storm Karen does not pose a threat to Florida.