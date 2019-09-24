Fake West Palm Beach doctor released from custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man arrested for posing as a fake doctor is out of jail.
In 2016, Malachi Robinson was arrested after giving a physical exam to a female undercover officer. The teen had opened his own medical clinic and stole over $40,000 from an 86-year-old patient who had come to him.
The 18-year-old was convicted of grand theft, practicing medicine without a license, and other fraud charges.
“Well, he forged my signature and he took funds out of my bank account, I don’t know what they’ll do with him but he deserves some type of punishment," Anita Morrison, who claims Robinson forged her signature, said.
Robinson insisted he never posed as a “medical doctor” but was a Naturopathic Physician. He served three-and-a-half years.
He has been officially released and is not on probation.
