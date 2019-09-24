Deputies searching for missing Sarasota woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced a silver (missing person) alert alert for a Sarasota woman.
Deputies say that Joanne Halladay was last seen at her home in the 5300 block of Dominica Circle on Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. She is believed to be travelling in a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 with a Florida tag that reads MCB358.
Deputies say that Halladay suffers from early onset dementia.
She has brown hair and green eyes. Halladay is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone who comes into contact with Halladay should dial 911 immediately.
