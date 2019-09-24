Coast Guard crew discovers semi-submersible with thousands of pounds of cocaine in Florida

Coast Guard crew discovers semi-submersible with thousands of pounds of cocaine in Florida
By ABC7 Staff | September 24, 2019 at 1:24 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 1:24 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Coast Guard crew out of Jacksonville patrolling in the eastern Pacific Ocean found a semi-submersible carrying around 12,000 pounds of cocaine.

Coast Guard Cutter Valiant was on patrol in international waters on September 5 when the 40-foot self-propelled semi-submersible was detected by maritime patrol aircraft. The Valiant was diverted to intercept the semi-submersible, arriving at the undisclosed location just after sunset.

The Valiant launched two small boats and boarded the semi-submersible, taking four suspected drug traffickers into custody and recovering over 1,100 pounds of cocaine.

All told, there was around 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $165 million aboard, but the rest could not be recovered due to stability concerns about the vessel the drugs were being carried in. The semi-submersible was later sunk.

The Coast Guard received assistance from the Colombian Navy.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.