Coast Guard crew discovers semi-submersible with thousands of pounds of cocaine in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Coast Guard crew out of Jacksonville patrolling in the eastern Pacific Ocean found a semi-submersible carrying around 12,000 pounds of cocaine.
Coast Guard Cutter Valiant was on patrol in international waters on September 5 when the 40-foot self-propelled semi-submersible was detected by maritime patrol aircraft. The Valiant was diverted to intercept the semi-submersible, arriving at the undisclosed location just after sunset.
The Valiant launched two small boats and boarded the semi-submersible, taking four suspected drug traffickers into custody and recovering over 1,100 pounds of cocaine.
All told, there was around 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $165 million aboard, but the rest could not be recovered due to stability concerns about the vessel the drugs were being carried in. The semi-submersible was later sunk.
The Coast Guard received assistance from the Colombian Navy.
