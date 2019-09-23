Elementary school in Venice on limited lockdown, dismissal delayed

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - An elementary school in Venice is on limited lockdown due to police activity nearby.
Sarasota County Schools put out a notice on their Facebook page around 3:15pm Monday saying the Garden Elementary School, which is located on Center Road, is on limited lockdown with a delayed dismissal because of police activity.
The district says aftercare will continue as usual at the school and some students will begin to be dismissed.
- Bus riders will be leaving the school shortly, around 3:35pm
- Parental pickup will begin one vehicle at a time. Parents will need to show their ID to pick up students.
- Walkers and bike riders will need to be picked up by a parent or approved guardian. The district says if you’re unable to do so, call the school directly at 941-486-2110
No further information, including the nature of the police activity, has been released, however, several people have said a helicopter can be seen flying overhead.
ABC7 is working to find out more information.
Note: Venice Elementary School is not on lockdown.
