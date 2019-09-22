Tropical Storm Karen is the One to Watch

SARASOTA, Fla. The tropics are still busy and now we have Tropical Storm Karen in the Atlantic and heading towards Puerto Rico. This storm is expected to follow in the wake of Jerry for a few days. The exact path is not clear as some models have Karen following Jerry, and others have her going across the state of Florida. Others over Cuba. Stay tuned to the tropical forecast each day to stay up to date with Karen.
The first day of Fall starts on Monday. Locally, we have a dry forecast through Thursday with high pressure remaining over the region. We can expect highs right around 90 degrees each and every day. And as we head into this coming weekend we will experience tropical moisture returning as an upper level low system moves in from the Bahamas to give us a better chance for rain.
